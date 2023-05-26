SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.26.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $296.96 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

