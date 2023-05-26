Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) and Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Critical Comparison

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alfa Laval Corporate and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfa Laval Corporate $5.17 billion 2.87 $446.58 million $1.19 30.18 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 4.82 $2.54 million $0.08 65.63

Alfa Laval Corporate has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Alfa Laval Corporate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfa Laval Corporate 2 5 1 0 1.88 Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alfa Laval Corporate presently has a consensus price target of $270.00, suggesting a potential upside of 651.88%. Sono-Tek has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Alfa Laval Corporate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alfa Laval Corporate is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Risk & Volatility

Alfa Laval Corporate has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alfa Laval Corporate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alfa Laval Corporate and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfa Laval Corporate 9.16% 15.03% 6.66% Sono-Tek 6.88% 7.97% 6.05%

Summary

Alfa Laval Corporate beats Sono-Tek on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers. The Food & Water segment offers decanters, food heat transfer, food systems, hygienic fluid handling, and high speed separators. The Marine segment represents boiler and gas systems, marine separation and heat transfer equipment, and pumping systems. The Operation & Other segment covers the procurement, production, and logistics as well as corporate overhead and non-core businesses. The company was founded by Gustaf de Laval and Oscar Lamm in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

