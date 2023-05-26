SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $111.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

