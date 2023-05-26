SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stake Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

