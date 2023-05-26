SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Holdings Lowered by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

