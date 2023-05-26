Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.19.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK opened at $95.70 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

