St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Andrew Croft Sells 115 Shares

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Croft sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,151 ($14.32), for a total value of £1,323.65 ($1,646.33).

Andrew Croft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Andrew Croft sold 15,346 shares of St. James’s Place stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.63), for a total value of £180,468.96 ($224,463.88).

STJ opened at GBX 1,105 ($13.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,513.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. St. James’s Place plc has a 1 year low of GBX 904.60 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,310 ($16.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,175.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,183.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.46) per share. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,260.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($16.67) to GBX 1,460 ($18.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.66) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($19.53) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.79) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,392.78 ($17.32).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

