STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $54.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.