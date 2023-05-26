Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Corning Call Options (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,511 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 4,082 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Corning Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.