StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 125,896 shares of company stock worth $115,029. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.