StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
Featured Stories
