StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRT Get Rating ) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

