StockNews.com Upgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Buy

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $655.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $370.86 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 46.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,124,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,737,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 231,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 65,281 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 219,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 18.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.