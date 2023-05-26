Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $78.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 156.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 148.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

