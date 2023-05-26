Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SUGet Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 31,252 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 231% compared to the average daily volume of 9,445 call options.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

SU opened at $28.45 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

