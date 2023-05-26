Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 31,252 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 231% compared to the average daily volume of 9,445 call options.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

SU opened at $28.45 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

