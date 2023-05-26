Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,988,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,592 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.27% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $86,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Further Reading

