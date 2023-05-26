SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 1,323 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.