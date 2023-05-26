SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

NYSE FCX opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

