SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOCY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 7.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITOCHU by 4.1% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Stock Up 0.3 %

ITOCHU stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.64. ITOCHU Co. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $71.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

