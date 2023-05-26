SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NMFC opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 164.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Stone purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Mountain Finance news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger purchased 14,975 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $178,052.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Stone purchased 11,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 129,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,853.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 339,575 shares of company stock worth $3,998,333. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

