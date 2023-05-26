SVB Wealth LLC Buys 1,615 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,236,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

