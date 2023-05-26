SVB Wealth LLC Buys 4,877 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Avangrid by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avangrid Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Avangrid Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.
