SVB Wealth LLC Buys 5,034 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 48.58%. Analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 71,980 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,521.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

