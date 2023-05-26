SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,468 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.