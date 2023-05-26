SVB Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

