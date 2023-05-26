SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2,272.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 165,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 158,562 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 483.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE NRG opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.04%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

