SVB Wealth LLC Has $417,000 Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 117,722 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.77) to GBX 1,850 ($23.01) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.77) to GBX 1,700 ($21.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.16) to GBX 1,550 ($19.28) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

