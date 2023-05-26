SVB Wealth LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $129.11 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average is $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.