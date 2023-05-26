SVB Wealth LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $17.45 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

