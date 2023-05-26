SVB Wealth LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS opened at $236.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.28 and its 200 day moving average is $229.51.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

