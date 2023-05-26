SVB Wealth LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

