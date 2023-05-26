SVB Wealth LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PXD opened at $207.60 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.29 and a 200 day moving average of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

