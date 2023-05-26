SVB Wealth LLC Has $570,000 Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

