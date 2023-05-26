SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NU in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -172.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

