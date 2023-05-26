SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.32%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -799.96%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

