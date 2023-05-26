SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 612,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

NYSE:PWR opened at $172.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.86 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average of $155.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

