SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of NanoString Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $5.45 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at $194,555. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

Featured Stories

