SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 11,375 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 155.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $24.75 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $31.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

