SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 1,714 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

