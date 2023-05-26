SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 5,027 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 369.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.