SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,007 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -237.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -999.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

