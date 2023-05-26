SVB Wealth LLC Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 113,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $186.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

