SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

