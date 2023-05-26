SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 55,241 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,195.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $60.11 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

