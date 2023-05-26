SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

