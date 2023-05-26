SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 64.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

