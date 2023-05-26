SVB Wealth LLC Sells 42,781 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,781 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3,253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY opened at $25.01 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,931.36%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Articles

