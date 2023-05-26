SVB Wealth LLC Sells 734 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $224.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $225.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,660 shares of company stock worth $75,934,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

