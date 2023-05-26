Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $434.20 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $440.64. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.