Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sysco were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $70.51 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

