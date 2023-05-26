Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,297,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $16,489,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 567,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

